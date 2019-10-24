Authorities: Teacher accused of seduction was teen's family friend

A former Rosedale Elementary teacher charged with child seduction bought gifts for a 17-year-old male high school victim, including shoes, food, gas and clothing, and she was friends with the victim's family, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The former teacher, Gina N. Richey, 35, of Terre Haute, was arrested Wednesday on a Vigo County warrant charging two counts of Level 5 child seduction, according to a news release from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
The sexual relationship began in March and continued for several months, and the alleged criminal conduct took place at Richey's home in northern Vigo County, according to court documents.
The male, a student at Riverton Parke High School, said he was a willing participant and was not forced or coerced into participating in sex acts. He told authorities he would go to Richey's residence and mow the grass or perform other tasks and the two would engage in sex.
The victim said the relationship "was not a boyfriend and girlfriend relationship, but more of a physical relationship in his opinion," according to court papers. Richey had never been his teacher, the teen told police.
According to the victim's father, Richey was a family friend and Richey would work out with his wife, sit with the family at football games and attend family gatherings.
Richey was booked into the Vigo County Jail Wednesday afternoon and released on $25,000 cash bond.
Her trial date is set for June 2, 2020, and pre-trial hearings are set for Dec. 30, 2019, and May 7, 2020. She is ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.
Richey's arrest stemmed from an investigation that began in Parke County in September. The alleged criminal conduct, however, was determined to have taken place in Vigo County, and Parke County authorities turned the investigation over to Vigo County.
The Southwest Parke School Corp. had earlier announced a teacher had resigned and a teaching assistant had been terminated during the investigation. The assistant was terminated for reportedly failing to report knowledge of the intimate teacher-student relationship, according to court papers.
Interviewed by authorities, the assistant said Richey told her about the sexual relationship during the last school year and would provide details about those encounters. The assistant said that since the victim was not a student of Richey's, in a different school and over age 16, she believed "it was a lawful relationship."
Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole has said his office received a report Sept. 30 from the Department of Child Services alleging an intimate relationship between a licensed teacher in the Southwest Parke district with a student from another school within the district.
The school corporation was notified the same day, conducted its own investigation and fully cooperated with the criminal investigation, Sheriff Cole said. The teacher resigned Oct. 3.
