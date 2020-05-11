Authorities say woman charged after using car as weapon

A West Terre Haute woman faces charges after she allegedly struck another woman Friday with her car.
Amber Nichole Cooper, 29, is to appear Tuesday in Vigo Superior Court 1 on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and misdemeanor charges of criminal recklessness, aggressive driving, driving while suspended and leaving the scene of an injury crash.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Cooper drove to the home of her ex-husband and asked him to come outside via text message. When Cooper and a female friend went outside, witnesses said, Cooper drove her blue Ford Mustang toward the woman's vehicle, then backed up before driving toward the woman and striking her with the car's front bumper.
Witnesses said Cooper drove off a short distance, made two 360 turns, and then drove away.
West Terre Haute Police responded to the scene and spoke to witnesses, including a neighbor whose home security system captured the incident on video. The woman who was struck by the car was checked by emergency responders and declined treatment.
Police later located Cooper at a residence on Larimer Drive, where police said she was attempting to hide under a blanket in the basement.
Cooper was booked into Vigo County Jail. Bond was set at $15,000.
