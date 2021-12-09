Authorities probe separate threats connected to two Vigo schools

Unrelated incidents at two Vigo County schools are under investigation today.
Terre Haute South Vigo High School is on a lockout until dismissal this afternoon while law enforcement investigates a threat made from an individual in the community, Vigo Schools spokesman Bill Riley said in a news release.
“We have heightened security for the remainder of the afternoon and at dismissal,” Riley said.
Parents of South students have been notified of the lockout, he said, and parents of Honey Creek Middle School have also been notified of threatening comments.
“We are aware of threatening comments made by a student at Honey Creek Middle School today,” Riley said. “While we cannot comment on individual student discipline, we are working with law enforcement to prioritize the safety of students and staff.”
Riley said there is no credible threat to students or staff at this time.
