Authorities name man killed in Sullivan County crash

Police have released the name of the person who died in Monday's car-semitrailer fatal collision on U.S. 41 in Sullivan County.
The Sullivan County Coroner’s Office has identified the individual as Dillion K. Killion, 29, of Terre Haute.
The accident happened on U.S. 41 just north of the intersection of Indiana 48 in Shelburn, according to Indiana State Police.
About 1:30 p.m Monday., a 2015 Mack semi driven by Thomas E. Selig, 64, of Rockville, was northbound on U.S. 41 in the driving lane just north of Indiana 48 with its emergency lights (four-way flashers) activated.
The emergency lights were activated because the semi was hauling hazardous materials. Selig told police he was stopped at a railroad crossing, which is required by law because of the materials being carried, when he felt an impact in the rear of his semi.
Killion, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet northbound in the driving lane directly behind the semi tractor-trailer. He failed to observe the truck had stopped, running into the rear, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
Assisting agencies include the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Shelburn Police Department, Farmersburg Police Department, Thunderbird Volunteer Fire Department, Sullivan County Coroner's Office and Signal 40 Wrecker Service.
