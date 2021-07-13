Police are investigating a death Tuesday after a body was found floating in a pond at Highland Lawn Cemetery on Terre Haute's east side.
Vigo County Sheriff deputies and rescue units were dispatched at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday to the cemetery.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said responders found a body floating in a small pond within the cemetery near the maintenance area adjacent to Wabash Avenue.
It appeared the body has been in the water “for a while,” Plasse said.
A dead male was removed from the water. No other information will be released until after an autopsy is conducted, Plasse said.
Indiana State Police and other investigators remained at the scene Tuesday afternoon. The pond, which has a green film of algae on much of its surface, is accessible from both the street and the cemetery.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim," Plasse said.
