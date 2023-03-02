The Vigo County School Corp. and Terre Haute Police Department are investigating an incident in which a Davis Park Elementary student brought a gun onto the school campus earlier this week, according to VCSC.
Authorities were notified late Wednesday evening that a handgun was found off school campus, in the possession of a VCSC student.
Through an investigation with THPD, it was determined the student brought the gun onto the Davis Park campus.
The Davis Park campus is located at the intersection of 19th and Poplar streets in Terre Haute.
VCSC administrators continue to work with THPD to further investigate this matter, according to a VCSC news release.
The investigation involves more than one student.
"We would like to thank the Terre Haute Police Department for their expertise and leadership throughout the investigation," according to the VCSC news release.
The district stated it had no additional comment.
