The Vigo County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the name of a person killed in a single-vehicle crash about 11 a.m. Sunday near Indiana 159 and Harlan Drive.
Killed was Nicholas Casad, 20, of Terre Haute.
Deputies called to the accident site learned that a Nissan SUV was traveling northbound on Indiana 159 just north of Harlan Drive. For unknown reasons, the driver crossed the southbound lane of traffic, slid in the grass and hit a tree.
