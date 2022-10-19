David Blight, known for his multiple best-selling books about history, will be coming to ISU as part of the University Speaker Series on November 29th, 2022, at 7:00 pm in Tilson Auditorium.
The event is free and open to the public.
He previously taught at North Central College in Illinois, Harvard University, and Amherst College. In October of 2018, Simon and Schuster published his new biography of Frederick Douglass, entitled, “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” which has won over seven book awards including the Pulitzer Prize in History.
Blight is featured in many documentary films on American history on PBS, the BBC, and other networks. He wrote one of the chapters for the book, “To Dream A World Anew: A History of the African American People,: a companion volume for the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
He writes frequently for the popular press, including the Atlantic, the New York Times, and many other journals.
Blight was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2012. His lecture course on the Civil War and Reconstruction Era at Yale can be found online.
Contact isu-hulmancenter@mail.indstate.edu or 812-237-3770 for more information.
