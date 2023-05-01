Best-selling business book author and executive leadership coach Marshall Goldsmith will be be the commencement speaker at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on May 27.
Goldsmith, a 1970 Rose-Hulman mathematical economics alumnus, also will receive an honorary degree in engineering from the college during the ceremony in the fieldhouse of the Sports and Recreation Center.
Goldsmith has written several New York Times, Wall Street Journal and USA Today best-selling books about leadership, management, and personal and professional development. His latest book, “The Earned Life,” (2022) offers practical advice taken from Buddhism inspiration to help readers lead a more fulfilling and satisfying life.
Goldsmith has been recognized as one of the #1 Leadership Thinker and Top Ten Business Thinkers in the World and is a member of the Thinkers50 Management Hall of Fame in London.
He earned a master of business administration at Indiana University and a doctorate from UCLA Anderson School of Management. He now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with his wife, Lyda Goldsmith.
