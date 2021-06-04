August sentencing set in shooting case

Sentencing is set Aug. 18 for an Indianapolis man who has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in the 2019 shooting of another man 1600 block of Fourth Avenue in Terre Haute.
Trevyon Brown-Jones, 25, signed a plea agreement Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 5. The state agreed to seek no more than nine years.
In addition to the Level 3 felony of aggravated battery, he pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony, and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.
The agreement dismisses charges of attempted murder and attempted criminal confinement.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the shooting victim was in his house on Fourth Avenue when he went outside to see if a friend had arrived as expected.
The victim said he encountered a man with a gun who ordered the victim to either get in the car or let the gunman into his house. The victim told police he ran back toward his house but was shot in the buttocks. The victim later identified Brown-Jones as the gunman.
The conviction qualifies Brown-Jones as a serious violent felon, and he loses all rights to possess any firearm.
