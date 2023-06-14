An Illinois State Board of Education audit and additional monitoring identified $3.24 million in questioned costs, unallowable expenditures and unallowable salaries at Paris Union School District 95.
"ISBE conducted a routine audit of the school district. Several findings and questioned costs prompted ISBE to conduct further monitoring that identified approximately $3.24 million in questioned costs, unallowable expenditures and unallowable salaries," Jackie Matthews, ISBE executive director of communications, said in an emailed statement.
The district is required to provide a corrective action plan no later than June 30 addressing each finding in the final report and to repay the questioned costs and unallowable expenses.
ISBE’s monitoring included federal grants, thus federal law enforcement authorities are aware of the questioned costs and requested the final report, the statement said.
On Tuesday, the FBI confirmed that its agents were at a Paris, Illinois, residence on Ten Broeck Street "conducting court-authorized activity," according to an FBI spokesperson. No further details were released.
The home belonged to Jeremy Larson, the district superintendent, according to the Edgar County treasurer's office.
Jeremy Larson could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
