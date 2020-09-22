Amy Hock, general counsel and vice president at First Financial Bank, has been honored with the 2020 Women's Excellence in Leadership Award.
She learned of the award during a surprise presentation Tuesday at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
Hock was honored based on her contributions to the growth of First Financial Bank and the overall West Central Indiana community.
"Amy is not only focused on her career, she also gives of herself in the community. She raised $28,000 for Chances and Services for youth Dancing with the Terre Haute Star competition. She serves on the board of directors at Union Hospital, where she is an active participant in compliance and governance committees. And she mentors our area youth. As a mother of two young daughters, she feels it's important to teach by example," said Sally Whitehurst, First Financial Bank vice president of marketing, in a nomination application.
Hock joined First Financial Bank as senior attorney in 2015 and was named its general counsel in 2017.
A native of Terre Haute, an emotional Hock said the award meant a lot to her.
Her first job out of law school was doing finance law with a New York Wall Street firm, and she found the field "very male dominated." She learned about "being a woman in a man's world ... which had its challenges."
She also described the many "really wonderful opportunities" she's had.
"I got emotional because women have come so far. I really hope we continue to move further along, and with awards like this — there is an acknowledgment ... that women are doing great things and young women are going to grow up and have the opportunity to do even greater things. I want to help however I can," Hock said.
When young women ask her for advice, she tells them, "Get to know yourself. I think it's important to know why you want to do something or pursue a career."
She also says, "Trust your instincts. Follow what you enjoy, because then you will really excel. But you also have to prepare; you have to work hard. Nothing is going to be handed to you."
Never say never, because then, "You are already setting yourself up for failure," Hock said. "Know yourself and believe in yourself. It's not always going to be easy, but pick yourself up and keep going when hard times are there."
Hock is a graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School and Indiana University, where she studied political science and also received her law degree. She also earned a master of social work degree from New York University in 2010. She is a licensed social worker and an attorney in New York and Indiana.
"Amy Hock's resume speaks for itself; she's impressive and a great leader in the community without being flashy. She leads with a quiet confidence," said Kristin Craig, Chamber president.
Honoring Hock and presenting the 2020 award became a challenge, Craig said, when the Terre Haute Women's Conference was postponed from its original date of March 13. Due to COVID-19, concerns, the conference was paused and will now be held virtually on Friday.
Registration is still open via the Chamber's website.
The Women's Excellence in Leadership Award honors "an amazing woman succeeding and working for both business and community," according to a Chamber news release.
