Opening statements and witness testimony will be heard Tuesday in the attempted murder trial of a Terre Haute man accused of trying to shoot police officers during a traffic stop by Terre Haute police in March 2020.

Jeremy R. Ross, 38, faces two counts of attempted murder as well as unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of an altered handgun, two counts of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of possessing a look-alike substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

A 12-person jury with four alternates was selected Monday during a socially distanced court session conducted at the Operating Engineers union hall.

The trial will be conducted in Vigo Superior Court 3 with the courtroom closed to the public. A video stream of the trial is available at https://public.courts.in.gov/incs#. Tuesday's session begins at 8:30 a.m.

The trial is expected to conclude this week.

During a hearing last week, defense attorney Matthew Daley said he plans to talk about the functionality of the gun Ross reportedly used while trying to shoot police. Daley said evidence will dispute statements by police officer Justin Gant, who reportedly said he jammed his pinky finger between the trigger and the back of the trigger guard so Ross could not pull the trigger during their struggle.

The jury will be shown the gun, as well as photos of the gun, Daley said.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene -- a Hi-Point 9mm handgun and a Phoenix Arms Raven .25 caliber handgun. Police reportedly recovered ammunition, drug paraphernalia and a synthetic cannabinoid inside the van, which police had stopped at the Circle K at 6270 Wabash Ave.

According to the probable cause affidavit submitted by Detective Don Curtis of the Indiana State Police, Terre Haute police officers shot Ross while he was struggling with Gant over the handgun. Even after being shot, Ross continued to resist arrest and was pulled onto the ground where he was Tased, but the Tase was ineffective. He was eventually handcuffed, then taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The probable cause affidavit did not say how many times Ross was shot, and at the time police declined to release details.

Indiana State Police were asked to take over the investigation.