Attempted murder charge filed in shooting of deputy

An attempted murder charge has been filed against a rural Jasonville man accused of shooting a Clay County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 3.
Joe Lee Hofmann, 42, also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
An initial hearing on both felony charges was conducted Wednesday in Clay Superior Court. Hofmann’s bond is set at $100,000.
Hofmann was arrested last week after a lengthy standoff along the Eel River near the New Brunswick Bridge on Indiana 59 in southern Clay County.
Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred about 10 a.m. when three deputies attempted to arrest Hofmann on Vigo County warrants for pending criminal cases.
Police said Hofmann came out of a tent and fired one shot from a .410 shotgun and striking Sgt. Brison Swearingen in the lower leg.
Deputy Eric Oberholtzer returned fire. Police retreated and Swearingen was airlifted from the scene. He is expected to recover, police said.
Officers from the Terre Haute and state police special response teams responded to the area. Hofmann surrendered about 2:30 p.m.
A habitual offender enhancement was filed in the case stemming from Hofmann’s 1999 conviction on a burglary charge in Greene County.
