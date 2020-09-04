Athletes, parents pleased to do their part to allow high school sports to go on

Just past the midway point in the first quarter of West Vigo's game against Greencastle on Friday night, Viking quarterback Nick Lindsey uncorked a 22-yard strike to the corner of the end zone.

Senior do-it-all Zander Wilbur ran under Lindsey's pass and hauled it in for a West Vigo touchdown, much to the home crowd's delight.

Molly Isles, Wilbur's mother, celebrated much the same as all the other mask-clad Viking fans, by jumping up and calling out her son's name.

And much the same as all the other mask-clad Viking fans at Friday's game, Isles knows how fortunate she is to have been able to watch the game in person amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Every week we get to Friday and every week we get to play is a blessing," Isles said. "We weren't sure for a while what was going to happen and so I wanted to go watch him practice, but we weren't allowed.

"And so I'm thankful for every game we get to play."

As Indiana high school football entered week three Friday, WVHS Athletic Director Kenny Pearson said it's a credit to everyone for doing what's required to this point to give the student athletes a fall season.

"As long as we're masking up and doing all the things we can to keep everyone safe, those kids will be on that field," Pearson said.

Some of those "things" Pearson and his athletics staff have taken to doing is requiring masks for all athletics attendees, marking off every other row in the bleachers to facilitate social distancing and regularly reiterating over the public address system the importance of wearing a face covering before and during the game.

Isles said she didn't feel wearing a mask was prohibitive in any way and said she would, "do anything at this point to be able to watch Zander [Wilbur] keep playing."

Part of what is going to keep athletes on the field for their respective seasons, Pearson said, is a personal responsibility and accountability to do what's asked of them, even outside school hours.

The upcoming Labor Day holiday is a prime example, he said, as family's gather and celebrate. He's asked West Vigo's athlete's to wear a mask when needed this weekend and do what they can to make sure they and their teammates get to finish their seasons.

"We're hoping the kids will be smart and know they need to mask up wherever they go," Pearson said. "And it's not just football, we're making sure every West Vigo athlete knows what their responsibility to each other is."

Pearson said this year and all that's come with planning around dealing with the obstacles of COVID-19 has been some of the hardest work he's done in his nine years as West Vigo athletic director.

But, Pearson continued, it's what he's willing to do to ensure Isles — and every other mother and father of a West Vigo athlete, has the opportunity to see their child play.

"I've probably worked harder this year than in all my years previous as athletic director put together," Pearson said.

"It's tough because you're always waiting on that call, or for something to change at the last minute, or for someone to say you won't have a game this week. But in athletics you have a lot of moving parts no matter if we have COVID or not.

"And we overcome those other obstacles every day. So we've had to come up with some things to make sure our athletes and their fans have a fall season, but we're overcoming it just like every other obstacle."

