At Vigo Health, it's all hands on deck

Normally, Marci Shaw’s job might entail restaurant, body piercing or tattoo parlor inspections, or following through when a child has lead poisoning.

But times aren’t normal, and much of Shaw’s time as a Vigo County Health Department environmental health specialist these days is spent doing contact tracing, or investigation, related to positive COVID-19 cases.

It involves calling not only the person who tests positive, but also all those who had close contact while that individual may have been infectious — including immediate family, co-workers, friends.

“It can be very time consuming” and in some cases might involve two dozen or more contacts, she said.

“It spreads out like a spider web.”

She informs them of the need to quarantine and answers their many questions. Some are understandably alarmed and worried about getting sick or family members getting sick.

Followup calls take place, especially with those who are positive or develop symptoms, and those with questions or concerns may call her as well.

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic “has been overwhelming, to say the least — both mentally and physically,” she said. “There are nights you can’t turn it off ... and work well into the evening.”

It’s not something that can be put off to the next day, even when it means night or weekend work. Those testing positive, or exposed to someone infected, need to be notified as soon as possible.

Shaw stresses, and worries, whether she’s done enough. “There is a lot of pressure I put on myself to make sure it’s done right and to make sure I cross every ‘t’ and dot every ‘i’.”

Contact tracing lead by the department’s public health nurses, with assistance from environmental health staff and others, is critical to containing the spread of the disease. With COVID-19, it can be a matter of life — and death.

Unsung heroes

Since March, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic has become a 24/7 operation for the health department: responding to positive cases, and deaths; contact tracing; informing, educating and calming the public; working cooperatively with agencies and entities that are impacted.

Department staff also have overseen an effort to collect masks for distribution where needed; the staff uses a room to make masks themselves when they need a break from their other duties.

Each weekday at 10 a.m., there is a staff debriefing with Dr. Darren Brucken, county health commissioner. On Thursday, Brucken discussed the state’s announcement that it will spend $43 million for a yearlong contract to staff a call center dedicated to contact tracing.

During those briefings, they may discuss new positive cases, status of contact tracing, any unusual situations or “little hotspot outbreak areas” that may occur, said Joni Wise, department administrator.

For Wise, the calls, emails and texts have been almost nonstop since about March 11, and her work continues at home well after she has left the office.

“The pandemic is a public health issue and we are the local public health entity. Our motto is protect, promote and provide for the health of the citizens of our community,” Wise said. “It’s something we take very seriously.”

She added, “As much as we’re understaffed, underpaid and underfunded, what motivates us is our passion to protect the public, not just during a pandemic, but the rest of the time also. We love public health. We love what we do; that’s what motivates us to get up and come here every day.”

In addition to responding to the pandemic, staff must still continue the regular work of the department.

A personal toll

In many ways, responding to the pandemic has taken a personal toll.

For Andrea Craft, public health nurse, her 8-year-old daughter is staying with Craft’s parents in Ohio. The decision was prompted by school being out as well as the demands of her job during the pandemic; she’s been heavily involved with contact tracing and the followup required.

“I knew this was something big and important I needed to attend to. Thankfully, my parents were able to help,” she said. She visits her daughter as much as she can and talks to her each day.

Responding to COVID-19 has been “very stressful and frustrating at times,” Craft said. But the reward comes with talking to patients and their families and letting them know “we’re here to help them with whatever they need as much as we can.”

It’s also knowing her efforts are helping keep the community safe and healthy, she said.

One of the challenges is keeping up with all the new information “coming from every direction,” Craft said. It’s hard enough for those in public health and health care, let alone the average citizen.

Chelsea Willis, nurse and communicable disease specialist, has been the department’s lead person in the response to the pandemic, working closely with Union and Terre Haute Regional hospitals, Wise said.

Willis, who has four children, says it’s been a 24/7 effort — staying up-to-date on new information, contact tracing and followup, updating staff and more. “It’s been a very busy time,” she said.

“For a while, some of us didn’t sleep well,” she said. They worried, “Did we do this right? Did we interpret things right?” such as with a patient’s symptoms or identifying quarantine times.

Vigo County School Corp. nurses have assisted the department, Wise said. “They’ve been awesome.”

In addition, Jane Keyes — a nurse who formerly worked with the department and retired — has been hired on contract to assist with those who test positive as well as contact investigation.

Keyes agreed to come back and assist when Wise asked her; the department needed help.

“I was at home and I wanted to help control it,” Keyes said. She worried about the community, as well as her own family. “I wanted to protect them.”

In this together

Among the challenges, Wise said, are the unknowns and unusual situations that occur each day; also, the department must establish priorities based on importance and urgency.

Wise said it’s important for her, and others, to remain calm “because it’s infectious if you don’t.”

The department hasn’t allowed limitations “to hamper us because of our motivation being so strong, but it would be beneficial to our community if we had an adequately funded and adequately staffed health department,” she said.

As of Friday, Vigo County had 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with five deaths attributed to the disease and another death from “other causes” where the person also tested positive for COVID. That’s out of a county population of about 107,000.

Overall, “I think we’re doing really well” in terms of containing the disease, Wise said. She credits the community for taking it seriously and staying at home, practicing social distancing, wearing masks and other precautions.

“When you hear, we’re all in this together, it’s not just some cliche saying,” she said.

Not everyone is following protocols, but she believes the majority of people are “on board.”

She also credits the work of the health department staff, efforts that are largely behind the scenes.

When public health is doing its job, and doing it well, “You don’t see it,” she said.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.