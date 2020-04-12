The first week of remote learning for the Vigo County School Corp. is now in the books.
While school buildings are closed because of COVID-19, education continues — from home.
“I think everybody sighed a collective breath of relief when teachers contacted students on the first day,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
“I think people trust our teachers, and students and parents are familiar with our teachers. Hearing the plan directly from them … I think was really important for everybody.”
On Monday, families wanted to be sure they were doing remote instruction right.
“Our teachers are ultra accessible right now,” said Riley.
Packets were sent home for grades K-8, and high school teachers communicated instructions to their classes for continuing courses during a prolonged closure.
Remote learning takes place Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Students and families may e-mail teachers at any time during remote learning, and teachers are accessible via e-mail from noon to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, as well as 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays.
The district has 14,000 students, and Riley said he’s been amazed at the stories about how teachers and administrators have worked hard to address any problems students might be having.
“We are all hands on deck to tackle our first remote learning experience,” he said.
Remote learning access
One of the challenges relates to families who lack computers and internet access and were concerned because they kept hearing the term elearning.
“We are not doing elearning, we are doing remote learning,” Riley said.
Learning packets that went home to children in grades K-8 “are totally do-able without a device.”
The packets do include some digital learning opportunities, but “they are choices .... if they have access to those things,” he said.
People’s smart phones also can serve as a device, he said. “If you have a smart phone, you can access quite a few of the choices we’re offering to complete that packet — but it’s totally doable with pen and paper.”
Something people may not realize is that WiFi is available to them outside the Vigo County Public Library and also outside each VCSC school.
“We’ve increased the signal so you can sit in the school parking lot. Let’s say you have a phone but you don’t have minutes. Come connect to our WiFi and let students use some of our digital options,” Riley said. “That’s totally acceptable to do. There’s a VCSC guest WiFi that they can come and use.”
People don’t need to do the digital options, “but it’s there if you want it,” Riley said.
High school is a little different. The district worked hard in the weeks leading up to remote learning starting to ensure every student who needed a device had access to one.
Some specialized classes might require it, such as some Advanced Placement classes or dual credit classes.
It was important “because in high school, we’re talking about credits,” which students need to graduate, Riley said. “We don’t want remote learning to be a reason a student falls behind in credits.”
The district is offering options that families can take advantage of, but VCSC doesn’t want to overburden families in this stressful time.
For instance, VCSC elementary teachers have made videos in such areas as physical education, art and music, and WTWO has been sharing those each weekday at 4 p.m. on Good Day Live. The station is posting the videos to their Facebook site as well.
Olivia Goulding, a sixth grade math teacher at Sarah Scott Middle School, has started a YouTube channel and uses videos to help students work through math problems.
Sarah Scott “is doing a great job on their Facebook page,” Riley said, with encouraging messages from the principal, recognition for eighth-graders moving on to high school and much interaction with students.
In remote learning for April, elementary and middle school students are focusing on math, reading and writing. The next round of packets for May, which will include other subjects, are still being developed.
Getting in touch
District officials are concerned “there are some students we haven’t heard from ... we’re working on mining that data and figuring out how we can get in touch with students who haven’t been in touch with us,” Riley said.
It’s important for families to make sure their Skyward contact information is correct, he said. Skyward is the VCSC data management system.
If families are having trouble, they need to email the school principal, who will work with them to figure it out.
If a family’s contact information has changed, Skyward needs to be updated.
“If you can get into Skyward, double check [the contact information]. If you haven’t heard from a teacher at this point, that’s a big problem and we want to know about it,” Riley said. “It probably means we don’t have good contact information.”
Some people may believe school is out for the rest of the year, but “school is still in. We’re just remote,” he said. “We want to help everybody finish strong.”
