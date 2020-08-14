At The Woods, they don't stop believin'

As music played over a large speaker, and balloons and banners swayed in a breeze, staff at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College cheered and whistled as incoming freshman Hailey A. Longardner, with her mother and grandmother, drove through the college’s front gates.
“It was awesome, but nerve wracking,” Longardner said of the college greeting Friday, which included President Dottie King.
“I came here because it is a pretty campus and it is small,” Longardner said. She plans to study nursing “because I like to help people.”
It has been an adventure for the family, which traveled 16 hours as they relocated in May to Indianapolis from Highlands Ranch, south of Denver, Colorado, in expectation of the first day of college.
“I couldn’t be that far away from her,” said her mother, Heather Longardner, a 2003 graduate of Indiana University, who chose to move back to the Hoosier state.
“She is my first and only college student,” as Hailey is her only child. “I am an accountant, so I am still working remotely in Colorado, but I will transition and find a job here.”
There’s also another draw that brought mother and daughter back to Indiana. Hailey’s grandmother, Debbie Dillow, is an alumna of The Woods.
Dillow graduated in 2011 from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods with a master’s degree pastoral theology and works for the Sisters of Providence. Hailey had also visited her grandmother numerous times for events on the campus.
“Honestly, I am glad they are back. That 16-hour drive to Colorado every year to visit was just murder,” said Dillow, who also lives in Indianapolis.
“Those two are really close, so that’s why they couldn’t be that far apart,” Dillow said of her daughter and granddaughter.
The three women donned face masks both outdoors and indoors as they moved Hailey into her dormitory room.
“It is great that everyone is wearing masks from the standpoint of being safe,” Heather said. “We want the focus to be on school and not having to worry about everything else that is going on in society right now.”
Hailey Longardner, as part of the class of 2024, is among 185 new students from 10 different states, which represents an 11 percent increase from 2019.
Of the incoming class, 26 percent are male. The private Catholic liberal arts college had been open to only women for 175 years until 2015, when men were allowed to enroll.
The college’s total campus enrollment is 501, the highest since the 1960s, while overall enrollment, including online students and graduate students, is 1,138, which marks a 6 percent increase from 2019.
King said the unique welcome “is the only beginning year they will ever have. They will never know anything else, so we want to do whatever it takes to make it as special as possible so that they remember, even in the midst of a global pandemic, they felt welcome,” King said.
Students and faculty are provided masks to wear on campus and the campus has numerous disposable mask stations throughout the campus as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus, King said.
King said greeting new students annually as they come on campus “reminds you of why you are here. They will all call me Dottie, and I will be accessible to them.”
As more cars entered the campus, the 1981 song “Don’t Stop Believin’” by rock band Journey echoed through The Woods.
It was a tune selected by Jaynard Keys, an assistant track and field coach at the college, who was in charge of music that students heard while driving onto campus for move-in day.
“We will continue to tell everyone when they come in and stop their car; don’t stop believing. So that song came to my mind. If you don’t stop believing, you can achieve anything,” Keys said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.