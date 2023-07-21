An influx of animals that has put the Terre Haute Humane Society shelter well over its maximum capacity, but it will not deter the shelter from celebrating a kitten shower on Saturday.
Madeleine Brown, Humane Society adoption counselor and foster coordinator, said, "We got 11 dogs from the recent hoarding case [on Monday], some in worse shape than others, some with very bad behavior issues that we're going to have to fix before they're able to be adopted or have surgery.
"On top of that," she added, "it's also puppy and kitten season, so we have an influx from that, as well. More puppies and kittens are born during spring and summer."
Currently, the shelter is home to 205 dogs and 200 cats. Many animals sit in crates that line the shelter's halls, which is an arrangement that is usually avoided at all costs.
Still, there will be room for people to attend a kitten shower Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Games, prizes and refreshments will be offered.
"The kitten shower is kind of like a baby shower, but for cats," Brown said. "We'll have kittens with toys out in the lobby for people to play with. There will be discounted adoptions — all adoptions will be $50 except for puppies, who will be their normal price."
The shelter will also be collecting donations for the animals.
"We're mainly looking for donations for kittens," Brown said. "Obviously, any donations are helpful, but wet cat food, wet puppy food, those things are very important. Any old linens like towels is very helpful."
Brown's love of animals is evident from the amount of time she has spent surrounded by animals, including long before beginning work at the shelter two years ago.
"My dad has always worked with animal shelters, so I have been volunteering from since I can remember," she said.
