Terre Haute North Vigo High School graduate Cruz Martinez, one of five Class of 2023 valedictorians, plans to study electrical engineering at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology this fall.
And while he’ll probably have many opportunities to go elsewhere after he finishes his degree at Rose-Hulman, he plans to remain in Terre Haute.
“I want to stay close to family,” work here and give back to the community, he said in an interview prior to Sunday’s commencement at Hulman Center.
Martinez is one of 332 North Vigo graduates this year.
Valedictorians were Arianna Foster, Emma Foster, Jetta Harmon, Lily Holder and Martinez.
Salutatorians were Maxine Bough, Allie Kirkham, Averi Shock and Michael Tanoos.
Principal Steve Joseph noted that for the Class of 2023, this is their first full year of high school without pandemic-related disruptions.
He’s also been North principal for four years.
“I’ve had a lot of these kids with me six years, including two years at Woodrow Wilson Middle School and four years here. It’s a pretty special group for me,” Joseph said in an interview.
He told graduates Sunday, “I’m impressed. You’ve had a lot of obstacles the past four years. You’ve adjusted. You’ve overcome. … You never gave up. You never used this challenge as an excuse to fail. Your determination is evident by being here tonight.”
He thanked them for their hard work in the classroom, in athletics, in their school activities and in the community. He also noted their philanthropic efforts.
The school hosted a dance marathon this year that raised more than $40,000 for Riley Hospital for Children.
He also recognized those who will serve in the military. “Thank you for accepting the challenge to take care of our country,” he said.
Jospeh further told students, “You have set the bar high. Your school spirit was incredible … Your Patriot Pride shows through in everything you do.”
As they go forward with their lives, he encouraged them to always be kind, courteous and respectful. “If you master those three things, your life is going to be a lot easier,” he said.
He encouraged them to put forth maximum effort to achieve success.
But most important, Joseph said, “You will never regret being kind. Never be afraid to extend that friendship, that hand of kindness to individuals who may need it. … I hope your lives are blessed with happiness and peace.”
For valedictorian Martinez, to be finally finishing his K-12 schooling “is exciting — stressful at the same time, but mostly exciting.”
He worked hard to be a valedictorian. “It was a lot of work,” he said, and he took as many AP and advanced courses as he could.
He’s changed a lot over the past four years and grown as a person, he said. “I was a shy kid in the corner.” But no more.
In his speech, Martinez told graduates that high school “is definitely one of the best and most difficult experiences for anyone. Making it here signifies that you all have not only overcome the struggles presented to you, but that you have grown tremendously as a person. All of us here today have survived high school, and now it is time for us to move forward with our lives, aspirations, and dreams.”
Salutatorian Averi Shock will study music education at ISU. She wants to be a music teacher at the high school or elementary level.
“I had a lot of strong supportive music teachers growing up. I love music and I want to share it with kids and help them love it as much as I do,” Shock said in an interview.
She’ll remember the fun and close friendships in orchestra.
But the pandemic took a toll.
While home during the pandemic, she struggled with depression and anxiety. As the pandemic subsided, she went back to her church, Terre Haute First Baptist, and began to attend more. “It really helped me a lot,” she said.
During commencement, she spoke briefly about finding peace through her religion.
Graduate Abbie Staggs plans to attend IUPUI and study pre-medicine and major in neuroscience; she hopes to become a doctor.
“I’m excited and ready to move on and start something new,” she said.
But she’ll always have fond memories of North Vigo, the teachers and extracurricular activities.
