At least 40 Vigo County School Corp. teachers have decided to take advantage of an early retirement incentive offered as part of the new collective bargaining agreement, the district has confirmed.
Forty was the minimum number of teachers necessary to participate, otherwise the offer would have been rescinded. Qualifying teachers must provide notice by this Friday.
The early retirement incentive was mutually agreed upon by the Vigo County Teachers Association and VCSC “as a method of rightsizing our district,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
So far, the average salary of the teachers taking advantage of this program is $73,200. With benefits, that average total compensation rises to $93,300, Riley said.
While the departure of so many veteran educators helps the district address financial challenges, it also represents a loss of many experienced teachers.
There are tradeoffs with the early retirement incentive, Riley said, “and these experienced educators will be missed in our buildings.”
But as the district continues to right-size and correct its deficit spending, “It will benefit from being able to take a close look at how we will be able to reduce staff to match the continued projected decline in students … without resorting to layoffs,” he said.
The cost savings associated with losing teachers at the top of the pay scale will assist the district in ending its deficit spending “and hopefully allow more bargainable dollars for teachers and staff in the future,” Riley said.
The early retirement buyout stipend required 40 qualifying teachers to give notice by Friday of retirement at the end of this school year. A stipend of $25,500 will be paid in to the qualifying teachers 401(a) retirement account in two installments, December and June.
If less than 40 teachers participated, the buyout offer would have been rescinded.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.