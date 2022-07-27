At least 2 new candidates file for Vigo school board

At least two people filed their candidacies for Vigo County School Board seats on Wednesday, the first day of filing.
Rick Burger, a Duke Energy district manager, filed in District 5, while Clark Cowden is seeking the District 4 seat. Cowden serves as pastor at Northside Community Church, Terre Haute, and Emmanuel Church, West Terre Haute.
Both told the Tribune-Star that they had filed, although that information was not immediately available through the Vigo County Clerk's Office.
The information was not available by phone, or in person. All requests for school board filings will be handled through email, according to the clerk's office. That information might be available Thursday morning.
Burger says he has grandchildren who will be educated in the Vigo County school system. "I want to help build that foundation for better schools and a good learning environment."
He served on the Lafayette, Indiana, School Board for eight years before coming to Terre Haute.
"I understand budgets and the workings of a school board," he said. More recently, he served on the Vigo County Council.
He also sits on several community boards, including those impacting the workforce and economic development. "That can strengthen me as a board member, I feel," Burger said. "I believe we need to create more partnerships. I think I could be a conduit to these other boards."
He recognizes the district will face some big challenges. "I'm willing to be held accountable," Burger said.
Rosemarie Scott, the District 5 incumbent, plans to seek re-election.
Cowden, who previously announced his candidacy, said he is running because "I think we're at a really critical juncture in the life of our school corporation and we need some leadership for the future. I believe I have the leadership experience, board experience and community experience to help bring about positive, healthy changes for the future of our schools."
District 4 incumbent Joni Wise has stated she will not seek re-election.
Two other incumbents have said they don't plan to seek re-election, Susan Powers in District 1 and Hank Irwin in District 2.
Four of seven Vigo County School Board seats are up for election Nov. 8. The filing period ends at noon Aug. 26.
