More than one-third of Vigo County children are behind on routine immunizations that protect them from serious illnesses, health officials say.
A major reason is that many doctor's appointments in which those shots would have been administered were canceled or postponed during COVID.
In Vigo County, 32.3% of Vigo County K-12 students don’t have all required shots, according to the Indiana Department of Health. That compares to 26.4% statewide.
Now, health officials are encouraging families to get their children caught up with a "Back on Track" immunization event scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. today at the Vigo County Health Department clinic.
The event is sponsored by MDwise, the Vigo County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Health, which also hosted an “Ask the Experts” virtual webinar Monday evening.
Panelists were Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County health commissioner; Dr. Chandrama Chakrabati, pediatrician and faculty member, IU School of Medicine, Terre Haute campus; and Torriaun Everett, vice president, health plan operations, MDwise.
Patrece Dayton of WTHI served as moderator.
According to Brucken, "With the advent of vaccines against things like polio and measles, we've been able to basically eradicate those illnesses ... from developed countries, for the most part."
If those routine childhood vaccination rates were to decline in the U.S., some of those illnesses could start to come back.
He noted that chicken pox is much more dangerous for adults, especially older adults, than for children. Older adults can get pneumonia and even encephalitis.
With some of these diseases, such as tetanus, there is no cure.
"We cannot take this lightly," Brucken said. "By not immunizing our kids at an appropriate rate, we can easily see recurrences of these illnesses."
Everett said the Back on Track events are taking places in communities that are most behind in child immunizations.
"Our primary focus is really to try to protect that herd immunity that we've had for so many years as well as to prevent there being an additional public health emergency when we're already working to combat COVID-19," he said.
Today's child immunization clinic is open to non-Vigo County residents as well.
Chakrabati encourages families whose children are behind in immunizations to take advantage of the event or to visit their family doctor.
"With the pandemic going on, last year was kind of horrible," she said. At times, doctor's offices were closed and parents could not come or maybe chose not to come.
"So many of these children are behind on vaccines," she said.
Now, it's time for those families — and children — to go back to their doctor's office, or to immunization events, and get the shots they need to keep not only the children healthy, but everyone else as well.
"We all need to be vaccinated. There is no shortcut," she said.
Chakrabati said it's "easy to make up" those missed shots.
Brucken said he's seen kids with measles and chicken pox as well as a 16-year-old who had cervical cancer from HPV. "When you see kids dreadfully ill from preventable disease, it sticks with you," he said.
“We don’t want to see any of these diseases be mainstream," he said.
Brucken recognizes that in the COVID era, many have become politically divided when it comes to vaccinations.
"People need to realize these routine vaccinations have been around for decades ... They have basically taken everyday illnesses like polio and made them preventable," he said.
If people consider themselves anti-vax from a political standpoint, "That should have absolutely no bearing on the choices you make for your child to get them up-to-date on their regular vaccinations," he said.
Treat the COVID vaccination as "a totally separate issue," Brucken said. COVID is "a whole different discussion to have with your doctor, and people you trust."
The webinar can be viewed on the MDwise, Inc. Facebook page.
Back on Track clinic
At today's Back on Track clinic, all routine childhood vaccinations including measles, mumps, rubella, polio and HPV will be available, as well as the COVID vaccine for children 12 and older.
The department’s health clinic, located at 696 S. First St. in the Vigo County Annex Building, will offer immunizations to Hoosier children who are behind, or at risk of getting behind, on their childhood vaccinations.
There will be a food truck, a bounce house, door prizes, free produce and free food.
MDwise encourages parents and caregivers to sign up in advance at MDwise.org/backontrack or by calling 812-462-3431, but you can still show up without signing up ahead of time. Families are encouraged to bring immunization records.
Children younger than 18 years old must or have an adult with valid identification, such as a driver’s license, identification card or passport.
Insurance is not required for qualified children to get their shots, but if they are covered by health insurance, then that information must be given.
In a separate interview, Bill Riley, Vigo County School Corp. director of communications, said the district expects to send out notes this week to families whose children are behind in required vaccinations. Those notes have exclusion dates, which means that by a certain date, if they are not fully vaccinated, they cannot attend school.
Every year, the district has some students who are behind in required vaccinations, but "it's probably a little bit more this year," Riley said.
The district also will let parents/guardians know where they can go for those vaccinations: the Vigo County Health Department, Molly Wheat Memorial Clinic, Wabash Valley Health Center or their family doctor.
