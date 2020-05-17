Sullivan County voters can focus their primary attention on the race for county council at-large seats in the June 2 election.
Six Republicans and four Democrats are on their respective party ballots seeking a shot at the three at-large spots at stake in the fall.
Incumbents Timothy W. Abrams and Larry E. Kinnett are on the Democratic ballot with John T. Clark III and Jack R. Mize.
Republican candidates are Robert D. Baize, Matthew W. Chickadaunce, Robert D. Cloutier, Jackie A. Monk, Jeffrey R. Scales and Jack W. Scarbrough.
Current at-large council member Duane Wampler is not seeking re-election.
No other office on the ballot has primary opposition, but each party has a candidate for surveyor and coroner who will advance to the fall general election.
Incumbent Surveyor Cheryl Waterman, a Republican, will face Democratic challenger Blane E. Boyd in the fall.
Incumbent Coroner Mary Ann Dudley, a Democrat, will face Republican challenger Tracy L. Tackett in the fall.
The Republican ballot also includes the unopposed candidates of incumbent John Waterman for county commissioner in District 3, and incumbent Janna J. Johnson for county treasurer.
The Democratic ballot includes incumbent Ray E. McCammon seeking re-election as commissioner in District 2.
