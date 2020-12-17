At Franklin Elementary, 'It means the world just to see their smiling faces'

Franklin Elementary staff transformed the front of the school into a Christmas wonderland Thursday, complete with holiday music, festive decorations and piles of colorfully wrapped presents.
Teachers and staff wore holiday-themed apparel, dressing as reindeer, an elf, a Christmas tree and even a wrapped present.
“We are having a holiday parade for all of our families and children,” said Kristen Eberly, principal designee and kindergarten teacher, who wore a headband with reindeer and other reindeer-themed clothing.
As families drove by to drop off remote learning packets at the elementary school in Terre Haute, staff greeted students and handed them gifts that included blankets, pillows and books.
Kindergärtners received “Reindeer in Here,” a book/plush toy set donated through a partnership between Kadel’s Hallmark, Duke Energy and United Way of the Wabash Valley.
Each grade level also provided special gifts for their students. The PTO donated the pillows and blankets.
“This is the first year we’ve done this,” Eberly said. “We did it because we miss our students, we miss our families. We wanted to show them we’re still here ... We’re here for them every chance we can be.”
Among the families were Hallee Gray and her daughter, Ryleigh, a kindergarten student in Eberly’s class. Eberly handed several of the gifts to Ryleigh through the window.
“I’m excited,” Ryleigh said, as she eagerly accepted the items.
”I think it’s pretty neat,” Gray said of the school’s all-out effort to bring joy to the children’s holiday season.
Eberly gave Ryleigh a special gift of “reindeer food,” which is supposed to be sprinkled outside Christmas Eve so Santa’s reindeer will know where to land.
>Ruth Moore, school speech pathologist, also stood outside to greet the children. “It means the world just to see their smiling faces,” she said.
Ruth Clark, behavior interventionist, literally dressed as a wrapped Christmas present. “I miss these kids so much. It’s just a joy to see their smiling faces. We haven’t seen each other in awhile,” she said.
For the past few weeks, all VCSC schools have been doing remote learning due to concerns about available staff and the spread of COVID-19 within Vigo County.
Also enjoying the holiday event was Andrea Lee, who brought four children, including fourth grader Myeasha Lee. “I think it’s really cool,” Myeasha said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
