Assistant U.S. Attorney M. Kendra Klump has been selected by the district judges of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana to serve as a U.S. magistrate judge in Indianapolis.
The Southern District includes the Wabash Valley.
“Klump is a phenomenal leader and dedicated public servant. Her judgment, intelligence, and compassion will serve her well on the bench,” Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana," said in a news release.
Klump joined the Department of Justice as a criminal prosecutor in the Northern District of Ohio in 2012. In 2017, Klump transferred to the Southern District of Indiana, where she continued serving as a criminal assistant U.S. attorney.
In February of 2022, U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers appointed Klump Chief of the office’s drug trafficking unit.
She has handled a wide variety of prosecutions and trials, including complex drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracies.
Prior to joining the DOJ, Klump clerked for the Judge Judith W. Rogers on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Court. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Michigan Law School. She earned undergraduate degrees in physics and mathematics from Georgetown University, where she graduated summa cum laude.
Prior to law school, Klump worked as a nuclear scientist for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the International Atomic Energy Agency.
