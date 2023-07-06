Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen announced a series of promotions in the wake of the retirement Assistant Chief of Police Marc Eldred.
Eldred, who retired on July 4, served for more than 33 years. In addition to assistant chief, Eldred held positions in the street crimes unit, special response team and the honor guard.
“His retirement created a series of stair-step promotions,” Keen said in an interview.
Capt. Michael Mikuly was named the new assistant chief of police over the uniform division. He previously served as captain of operations.
In the police department, the positions of chief and assistant chief of Police are appointed by the mayor. All other promotions are based on merit, as determined by the department’s merit board.
Lt. Jason Czupryn was promoted to captain of operations in the uniform division, replacing Mikuly. He previously was supervisor of the records and evidence unit.
Lt. Marc Phillips was named Czupryn’s successor as supervisor of the records and evidence unit. His most recent role within THPD has been as the A-shift commander in the uniform division.
Sgt. Michael Ellerman was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and will become the B-shift commander.
Detective Brian Bourbeau, Detective Lance Sanders and Officer Adam Noel were all promoted to sergeant.
