County Assessor Kevin Gardner is urging the Vigo County Council to quickly implement a salary compensation study.
And, in a separate matter, county Coroner Dr. Janie Myers told the council the county needs to examine its funding for storing bodies awaiting autopsies.
The county in late 2021 contracted with Baker Tilley to perform the study, staring in early 2022. The idea was to implement the study’s results in 2023.
“As everyone knows we are starting the 2023 budget cycle and we are still holding [for] the completion of this study,” Gardner said.
The county assessor said some compensation information has been submitted to department heads. However, in the interim, some county departments have asked and been granted salary increases.
“The compensation study shows [county employees] are not currently being compensated based on a fair value,” Gardner said.
“I understand the council feels that the salary requests that they have approved were to equalize areas that were overlooked during earlier increases, but in reality it is the purpose of the compensation study to equalize all staff pay to get it where it should be,” he said.
“It gives the appearance that some staff and/or departments are more important that others. Every department performs an important part in the government process, and none should be held above another,” Gardner said.
“It makes we wonder if every department should be coming before the council and a request a salary adjustment instead of waiting for the process to end,” he said.
Gardner said he thinks the compensation study should be implemented retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year and should get “all staffing to the midpoint, which is what the goal is that you are seeking.
“I do realize this would be a hit to the sizable surplus that the county has, and I think that hit would only be felt for about two years, then changes and adjustments can be made to make this a sustainable budget,” Gardner said.
“I think now it is time to actually do something. At some point you can’t just keep waiting for this and then do another study because you see something else that will be affected,” Gardner said.
“At some point you [have] just got to open the box and apply it,” he said.
Council President R. Todd Thacker said the county is to receive more information from Baker Tilley after the company met with county departments earlier this year.
The study, Thacker said, “will have grades and steps, so there will have to be some policies that the Council will have to come out with, such as the timing of it; what is a new hire come in [at for step and grade]; what pay do they get; do they start at step 1 or go to the 25 percentile, which is the halfway point between where they are now and the market midpoint; or do we go [ahead], as [Gardner] suggested, and rip the Band-Aid off and go all the way to the mid-point.”
Later in the meeting Tuesday, the council made a salary adjustment for the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, voting 4-3 for hourly increases in that department.
Opposing were Councilmen Aaron Loudermilk, David Thompson and Travis Norris. Thompson said he could not vote on a measure without seeing a final compensation study.
The measure increases salaries of 10 building security officers by $2.12 an hour to $20.80 an hour. It also puts a building security corporal at $21.78 an hour; building security sergeant at $22.76 an hour; and makes part-time building security at the same as full-time at $20.80 an hour.
The measure will cost the county $55,024 for the remainder of this year.
Storing bodies
In another issue, Coroner Myers said the coroner’s department is experiencing a continued problem “with storing bodies prior to being autopsied.”
The issue has been ongoing for the past 10 years, she said.
The coroner’s office paid about $35,000 last year for additional storage space while bodies awaited autopies, Myers said.
“This has to be a concerted effort between the commissioners and the council to try to figure out what is best, because we do want to do what is best for our loved ones as well as to be fiscally responsible,” Myers said.
Last year, the coroner’s office had 241 signed death certificates, with 194 autopsies performed.
Of those cases, Myers conducted 47, saving the county $94,000 as each autopsy is about $2,000 which includes transportation and fees.
Dr. Myer, as office holder, does not charge the county for that work.
Myers said the county uses Terre Haute Regional Hospital for storage, with the county using one funeral home for overflow. Myers said a temporary or permanent solution needs to be considered.
The county has had 100 death cases through early May, with 89 of them having an autopsy, Myers added.
Thacker said the council only approves funding requests, saying the coroner and commissioners need to arrive at a plan and bring it to the council for funding.
Commissioner Chris Switzer said “this is the first in my two years in office that I had heard about it. We can come up with some type of determination.”
“We will set up a meeting,” said Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard.
