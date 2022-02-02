'AskRose' homework tutoring expands daytime hours this week

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s AskRose homework tutoring program has extended its afterschool hours to help middle and high school students better understand math and science homework problems.
Free homework help will now be available from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday by phone call or email. This adds to normal services from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
Connections can be made at 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) or the AskRose website, AskRose.org. The site also offers more than 500 resources available through videos and downloadable reference materials.
“Our tutors assist students who are attempting to fill in gaps of materials they missed due to remote learning, students who are learning new material in current STEM classes, and everything in between,” said AskRose Senior Director Bernadette Ewen.
Rather than give students answers, AskRose tutors guide students through their homework problems to help them better understand math and science concepts. Student privacy is always protected, and students are never asked for their last name or telephone number.
More than 100 Rose-Hulman students serve as tutors during each school year after being specially selected after being recommended by faculty for their technical knowledge and ability to communicate with students of all skill and comprehension levels. Approximately 30 tutors are available each night and they have access to textbooks and many other resources to lend valuable assistance. The AskRose Homework Help program is certified by the National Tutoring Association.
All AskRose Homework Help services are available at no cost to students and parents through Lilly Endowment Inc. support and financial assistance from Rose-Hulman. Expansion of AskRose’s online technology services is being supported through a $1.46 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. awarded to Rose-Hulman in 2021.
AskRose Homework Help has conducted more than 750,000 tutoring sessions since starting in 1991.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.