“Ashes to Go” read the sign outside Indiana State University’s Hulman Memorial Student Union on Wednesday morning.
It represented a convenient way to commemorate Ash Wednesday: to get a cross consisting of ashes dispensed from a device resembling a tube of lip balm.
“I love it!” said Kait Bedel, an ISU staff member. “I also forgot it was Ash Wednesday, so that’s a great reminder.”
Bedel received the ash cross on her left hand because she was running Wednesday’s career fair inside the Union, and also, she said, because “It’s less likely to wash off my left hand.”
“People struggle with [receiving crosses so conveniently],” said Dawn Black, campus minister with United Campus Ministries.
Indeed, downtown’s St. Benedict Catholic Church’s noon mass was packed with the most attendees one parishioner could remember seeing, intent on being part of the full Ash Wednesday experience.
Black added, “There have in the past been moments of struggle where people say it needs to be done within the realm of worship. But in reality, Lent is this time to walk through your personal journey — 40 days is the amount of time Christ was alone in the wilderness, so there is holiness in the act itself.”
She continued, “It’s the kickoff to Lent, which is 40 days of journeying through your relationship with Christ and what it means to be challenged and exploring what faith is to you.”
As for the lip balm device? After all, ashes are supposed to be rendered from palms burned after the previous year’s Palm Sunday.
“This is a brand new little invention,” Black said. “Yes, they [the ashes] were made from palms burned last year. It looks like a little Chapstick thing, but it contains ashes mixed with an oil and they let it solidify, so that makes it easier to apply.”
Accompanying Black was Andrew Downs, priest at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. They offered ashes on campus between 10 a.m. and noon before Downs presided over services at his church at noon and 6 p.m.
“We partnered with UCM seven years ago to do ashes on campus,” Downs said. “My first year here eight years ago, we did it on the corner at the church, and it was a different experience than being able to support the campus community that way. So we partnered and brought it here so it could be bigger.”
The ash cross represents believers’ mortality and penance for their sins and is usually applied with a brief blessing: “Remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return.”
Eirik Wagley, an administrative assistant for the faculty senate, said that for him, it additionally represented “Spiritual healing and knowing that I’m being surrounded by my religion.
“We will all return to dust at some point,” Wagley added. “We will all get there eventually.”
Early Wednesday was marked by occasional rain.
“It hasn’t dampened the spirits of the people who’ve stopped,” Downs said. “But there’s clearly less traffic than when it’s sunny.”
“We’ve had some very snowy years,” added Black, who said that usually two two serve between 30 and 50 followers.
“I would expect that even with the rain, it’s still warm out, so we’ll probably get some decent traffic from students passing through on their way to class who don’t have time to get to a service today but still want to have that experience and tradition of their faith,” Black said.
Easter is the unique holiday in that the date on which it is observed can fluctuate from April 4 to May 8.
“It’s based on the cycle of the sun and the moon, an ancient formula,” explained Downs.
He added, however, “There is a fascinating conversation that has been ongoing now for a few years between the head of the Orthodox church, the Pope and the Archbishop of Canterbury for the Church of England about having a fixed Easter that would allow for all of the traditions to share the same day, which is something they’ve never done.
“Having a genuine dialogue about that is pretty revolutionary — that’s not an oversell when you’re talking about something that’s never happened,” Downs continued. “Setting the day would be an interesting piece of commonality and a display of unity between the churches.”
On a less sacred note, United Campus Ministry will sponsor its chili fest and silent auction Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, 125 N. 7th St.
