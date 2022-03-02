Ash Wednesday: Christian tradition a call to reflect, focus

Placing ashes on the forehead is a well-recognized symbol of Ash Wednesday, a traditional practice observed in many Christian churches across the Wabash Valley.
This year Ash Wednesday fell on March 2, marking the start of the Lent, which lasts 40 days, not counting Sundays. During Lent, Christians show repentance and reflect, and that can include fasting leading up to Easter, when Christians believe Jesus Christ was resurrected.
St. Joseph University Parish celebrated with several Catholic masses, the first at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
"'What are you giving up for Lent?' (It) is a popular question at this time of year," said the Rev. Savio Manavalan, pastor at St. Joseph.
"Is Lent just about giving something up? No, it's about recognizing what has kept us down and wanting to be a better person. The mark on our foreheads is not to show off that we went to Ash Wednesday Mass. The ashes are a mark that we put on our thoughts, words, and deeds to bring about a change in our lives."
The Rev. Martin Day, pastor of St. Benedict Catholic Church, said making the sign of a cross in ashes is not a universal tradition, saying sprinkling ashes on a person's head is often used in European Christian churches.
"Generally speaking, it is an acknowledgement that we need God's mercy, so by taking ashes on our forehead we are saying, 'I recognize that and let that fact compel me to do something about it,'" Day said.
Day said he prefers to say, "repent and believe in the good news," when making the sign of a cross with ashes on a person's forehead.
"The cross on the forehead is a symbol of belonging to cross and the fact that we uses ashes is probably a good indicator that we don't really deserve to belong to Christ, but it is because of Christ's initiative that we can even do that," Day said.
Mike Riggins, senior pastor at Central Presbyterian Church, and Dawn Black, campus minister at United Campus Ministries of Terre Haute and pastor at Sullivan First Presbyterian Church, each were on the campus of Indiana State University Wednesday to give students ashes. Various pastors took time to place the ashes on students from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"Ash Wednesday is a day of reflection and penitence from sin," Riggins said. "Our understanding in our denomination is that all people are sinners and therefore we need to have this right or ritual that creates within us sorrow and a feeling of responsibility for what we have done and left undone, as far as that goes," Riggins said, "so Ash Wednesday becomes a visible symbol of the cross, which reminds us of our need to confess our sins and be forgiven."
Black said the symbol of the cross is used with ashes to show "that we are coming into this time of Lent, which is leading our way to the cross," she said. "I have challenged my church members not to just give up something like chocolate or something that you would do. Don't make it a list of New Years resolutions, but make it a time where you sit and listen to God, where you sit for 40 days and let God be the leader of your life...and actually take a journey with Christ along the way," Black said.
The Rev. Andrew Downs, pastor at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic created "ashes-to-go kits," which are essentially an envelope that contains a prayer for Lent, an explanation of ashes and a small bag of ashes.
"For the last several years we have done 'ashes to go.' It is something we started for the pandemic, and we continue that this year," Downs said, as the church also partners with United Campus Ministries to distribute ashes.
"The kit allows for a sort of ecumenical approach to Ash Wednesday as there are a lot of students and staff who come by," Downs said, adding the kits may provide the only opportunity to spread ashes "as they are not able at other times to get to a church service," he said. "It is an opportunity to participate in Ash Wednesday in the midst of the day," he said.
The church videotaped a noon service that could be viewed later in the day and used with the ashes kit.
Downs said he prefers to state, “Remember you are dust and unto dust you shall return," when applying ashes to a forehead. That is a message we always need to hear. Our place in the cosmos is something far bigger than ourselves. It is important that we are people among all of creation. That is a central part of the day," Downs said.
"A second piece of that is that it is an opportunity to reconcile with out neighbors and recognize they too are of the same substance as we are," Downs said of using ashes.
The start of the Lenten season, he said, "orientates us to the call to follow Jesus through the season and to reconcile with others. It's about mercy and forgiveness. It about learning to accept the newcomer. It all those pieces that are not only part of Jesus's teaching, but the entire mission of Christ."
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.