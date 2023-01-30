Eleven Ascension St. Vincent offices in Indiana will be closing, according to a statement from Ascension, the St. Louis-based parent company for Ascension St. Vincent.
Among those offices closing are Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent-Brazil Primary Care, Suite 1214 E. National Avenue, Suite 100.
That does not mean the hospital in Brazil — Ascension St. Vincent Clay Hospital, 1206 E. National Ave — is closing.
"All locations [closing] are offices, not hospitals," spokeswoman Emily Garrett said in an email.
The Tribune-Star's attempts to speak with someone with Ascension or Ascension St. Vincent in Brazil, Indianapolis or St. Louis this afternoon have not been successful.
In its emailed statement, Ascension said, "The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant operational toll on health systems across the country, and as we continue to evolve how we deliver care in this challenging environment, we will be partially or fully discontinuing operations at several Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations.
"Impacted locations will remain open at this time with the majority closing in 90 days. Notifications to patients will begin over the coming weeks and we are committed to ensuring continuity of care for all whom we are privileged to serve."
Other Indiana locations to close include:
- Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent-Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch, 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180, Greenwood.
- Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent-Crawfordsville Primary Care, 1684 Bush Lane, Crawfordsville.
- Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent-Frankfort Primary Care, 2485 E. Wabash St., Frankfort.
- Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent- Frankfort Heart Care 2485 E. Wabash St., Frankfort.
- Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent-Lafayette Cardiovascular, Thoracic & Vascular Surgery, 3900 St. Francis Way, Suite 201, Lafayette.
- Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent-Hoosier Dermatology, 13450 North Meridian, Suite 363, Carmel
- Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent-Avon Primary Care, 9723 E. U.S. 36, Avon.
- Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent, Plainfield Primary Care, 2155 E. Main St., Plainfield.
- Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent-Alexandria Primary Care, 2012 S. Park Ave, Alexandria.
- Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent-Haubstadt Primary Care, 835 S. Ninth Ave., Haubstadt.
The shutdowns mark the latest of several Ascension facilities in Indiana in the last year, the Indiana Business Journal reported.
Those include a critical care hospital in Bedford, as well as nine Ascension Medical Group practices in Lawrence County, the IBJ noted. In June, Ascension St. Vincent confirmed the closure of 11 immediate-care centers in central Indiana.
Ascension describes itself as "one of the leading non-profit and Catholic health systems in the U.S., operates more than 2,600 sites of care in 19 states and the District of Columbia" and "a leading voice for Catholic healthcare and advocate among Catholic healthcare organizations."
