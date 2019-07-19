As summer swelters, 'on the streets' dilemma grows

Handing out cold bottled water and offering relief from the heat, volunteers tried to count the community’s homeless population Friday as temperatures soared into the mid-90s during an extreme heat wave.
“We have been checking on camps, distributing water, bug spray and hygiene times,” said Brendan Kearns, a Vigo County commissioner and advocate for the homeless.
He and social worker Kelli Fuller of Hamilton Center organized the summer survey with support from the local homeless coalition.
While the county regularly participates in a winter point-in-time survey used by state and federal agencies to allocate funding, many agencies who work with the homeless say the homeless population swells in the warmer months.
By noon Friday, about 20 homeless people had been counted at the city bus station.
“We have talked to many people who are in situations due to life changes,” Kearns said, referring to survey responses. “People who were living a normal life, which was changed due to unforeseen circumstances. People who have income but cannot afford the utilities.”
Volunteers with survey questions on clipboards roamed the city bus station, Vigo County Public Library, area soup kitchens and parks and along the Wabash River.
Kearns said a final count will likely not be available until next week.
“We are compiling a list of needs to help those who are wanting help get the services they need,” Kearns said.
“There’s a large number of homeless people in Vigo County,” said Mike Egy of the Loyal Veterans Battalions, which operates a clothes closet.
Egy interviewed people at the St. Ben’s soup kitchen at Ninth and Ohio streets, and he said everyone he talked to say they are now living “on the streets.”
“We even met folks new to Terre Haute,” Egy said. “We met a variety of people from a variety of backgrounds. Everyone’s got a different story.”
Several of the people who ate at the downtown soup kitchen also walked over to the city bus terminal where they picked up a weekend supply of food distributed by the Manna From Heaven ministry.
It was a regularly scheduled Friday food distribution for the ministry, said Manna organizer Susan Seitz, and that brought many homeless to the bus station, where they could be counted.
During the past seven months of weekly food distributions, the group has grown to an average of 100 people served. At times, the number has reached 125, Seitz said.
“We have been blessed with volunteers this summer,” Seitz said of those who help pass out the prepackaged and canned foods, along with fruit and bottled water.
Dixie Bee Elementary teachers Deborah Myers and Erin Rader both joined the distribution effort at the suggestion of their children.
“I just think it’s really cool to help people out when they need it,” said Alexa Rader, a seventh-grader at Honey Creek Middle School.
Barbara Goodlin accepted a bag of food and some cold water, then waited for a bus inside the shady terminal.
“I drink water and go to the library to stay cool,” Goodlin said, greeting friends as they came in from the heat to wait for a bus ride.
The Vigo County Public Library, which welcomes the homeless, is a valuable resource, said Sarah Chandler of Reach Services.
“But many people are staying on the river, and they are getting eaten alive by mosquitoes,” Chandler said of the encampments on the banks of the Wabash. “We have some bug spray to hand out to them.”
Terre Haute Transit Director Debbie Hensley said the bus terminal is a regular gathering place for many in the city’s homeless community.
To help those needing to escape from the heat, free bus rides are being given to a cooling station staffed by the American Reg Cross from noon to 6 p.m. in the auxiliary gym of the Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
Hensley said Mayor Duke Bennett decided to offer the free rides since city buses regularly stop near the school at The Meadows shopping center.
Bus driver Gloria Beddow, who travels the Southeast South Side route, said she hadn’t had anyone take advantage of that free offer yet as of noon Friday, but she was hoping people would if they needed the ride.
“I’m waiting for a chance to do it,” Beddow said.
Anyone wanting a ride to a cooling station should wait at any city bus stop to board a bus and ask for the free ride.
City buses will run on Saturday, she said, but do not run on Sunday.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
