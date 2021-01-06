As school closures eyed, VCSC begins public talks

A committee is recommending the closure and repurposing of West Vigo and Deming elementary schools, and now, Vigo County School Corp. leaders want to hear from the community.

The first of three community meetings is scheduled for tonight at the West Vigo Elementary Conference Center.

"I think [the meetings] are incredibly important for our community to understand not just why we are rightsizing our district, but for our community's understanding of what lies ahead," Superintendent Rob Haworth told reporters Wednesday. "When you think about closing buildings, it could be just a financial issue. But this is also a heart issue as well."

The VCSC strategic plan, approved nearly a year ago, called for an elementary committee to make recommendations, with two closings to occur in 2021 and a third in 2022.

If approved by the school board, West Vigo and Deming schools would close at the end of the current academic year; West Vigo students would be redistricted to Sugar Creek Consolidated and Fayette, while Deming students would go to Franklin and Ouabache.

The school district first announced the proposed reduction of elementary schools in October 2019, part of a spending reduction plan in response to declining enrollment, financial challenges and a declining cash balance.

The district also pledged to make spending reductions when it sought an operational referendum in November 2019, which voters approved.

On Wednesday, Haworth said he hopes to have a board vote on the school closures by the end of this month or early February, which would be helpful in the transition process for families. He also will advocate that the repurposed West Vigo Elementary building become the future home of VCSC administrative offices.

The district plans to repurpose both buildings for educational and community uses; they will not remain vacant.

For those wanting to attend the community meetings, RSVPs are required, and each meeting will be limited to 50 in-person attendees and 100 virtual attendees. Those interested should RSVP by visiting tinyurl.com/VCSCcommunitymeetingRSVP.

Other community meetings will be conducted Jan. 13 at the West Vigo Conference Center and Jan. 19 at Deming Elementary.

At the community meetings, the district also will discuss enrollment challenges, related financial issues, rightsizing the district’s number of schools and how a planned high school project fits into these plans. The meetings will include a presentation, breakout sessions for participants, and an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions.

Among the points Haworth will make:

• A demographic study predicts VCSC will lose 1,000 students by 2031; the district must right size for 13,000 students.

• Peer school districts in Indiana have fewer elementary schools. Several that are in the top 10 for enrollment have just 11 elementary schools, while Vigo has 18.

• Vigo County has eight schools with 330 students or fewer. In 2019-20, Deming had 238 and West Vigo, 234. Elementary schools under 300 in enrollment "are not efficient," Haworth said. "We need operational savings to support our district's other needs."

• In recommending West Vigo and Deming, the committee looked at such factors as age and condition of building; current and predicted enrollment; and ease of consolidation into nearby schools. Other factors included school boundaries, capacity and transportation.

Once consolidation is complete, none of the schools gaining students are predicted to be as large as the district's three largest elementary schools, which are Lost Creek, Dixie Bee and Terre Town, Haworth said.

Also, "Class size is not going to increase," he said.

Another goal was to avoid displacing students in the other buildings that will receive West Vigo and Deming students.

Other possible uses for the closed schools will be consolidation of early learning centers into one location. Also, the lease for Covered Bridge Special Education District is up in September and the goal is to move it into VCSC facilities.

During community meetings, some preliminary discussion will take place related to high schools, which are in need of facility improvements.

"I do believe that in order for us to meet the mandates of the strategic plan, if we don't take this action [to close elementary schools], our ability to meet the saving targets the board has set out for us could be in jeopardy," Haworth said.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.