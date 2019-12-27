As it settles into new home, Vigo Historical Museum wowing visitors

While visiting the Vigo County Historical Museum on Friday, Theresa Klotz and her 8-year-old grandson, John, studied a photo of relatives who emigrated from Italy and eventually settled in Terre Haute many years ago.
Theresa Klotz, a retired teacher, pointed to her grandparents, Antonio and Josephina Rodie, and her father, Sam, who was just a little boy in the picture. John was especially proud that the "Origins" exhibit included the photo of his ancestors.
"I love the museum, and my favorite part is the picture of my family," John said during his second trip to the museum. The first was with his third-grade classmates at Consolidated Elementary in early November, when the new history center on Wabash Avenue first opened.
Theresa Klotz described the new history museum as "fantastic. The displays are wonderful and it's so nice they have this large space that they can do justice to all the artifacts they have," she said.
Tanis Nicklasch, museum curator, said the past two months "have been going really, really well. We still want to get more of the community in here" and to let people know about programs being offered.
The museum has started a Saturday film series, in which it shows old, vintage movies in the auditorium at 1 p.m. The movie is included with daily admission and it's free for members. A listing of movies can be found on the museum's Facebook page.
On Dec. 14, they showed the movie, "Santa Claus conquers the Martians." Today, they are showing "Rocky Jones, Space Ranger." Movies will include science fiction, cartoons and super heroes.
Feedback about the new history center "has been phenomenal," Nicklasch said. People are amazed by all the exhibits, and some have told her, "I can't believe this is in Terre Haute."
Popular displays include Stiffy Green, the pharmacy and the "Origins" exhibit that focuses on groups that have immigrated to Terre Haute. "A lot of times we don't think of Terre Haute being a melting pot," she said
The museum also has genealogy assistants available on certain days.
Among those visiting for the first time Friday was Dave Lifford of Martinsville, who wanted to see the Bruce Rosselli bobsledding exhibit. In bobsledding, Rosselli earned national championships as a driver in 1990, 1992 and 1996, qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in 1988, 1992, 1994, 1998 and 2002 and was a member of world championship teams in 1993 and 1996.
Lifford, who was Rosselli's mechanic on the sled and traveled with him for several years, spent about seven months rebuilding the four-man bobsled that is on display. He also used to practice with Rosselli and described some of their adventures.
"We wanted to come over and see the museum," said Lifford, who visited with his wife, Lisa.
Another visitor was Henry Stofferahn, a South Vigo senior who also volunteers at the museum, where his dad is a board member. He volunteered this summer as the new museum was being set up. "It's was really exciting to get a behind the scenes look," he said. "I think it's really cool for the community ... it's impressive."
Alex Merchant, a Rose Hulman graduate who works as a mechanical engineer in Clay County, came with his wife, Kristen, who also graduated from Rose-Hulman. "We've heard good things about it," said Merchant, who described himself as a local history buff.
Kristen was impressed by the building itself. "It's really neat to see how they've renovated it," she said, as she made her way through the Coca Cola exhibit.
Nicklasch said the history center makes use of technology and touch screen learning centers, which are interactive. People can pick and choose if they want to learn more about a particular subject.
"We've found people really enjoy those," she said.
She also wants people to know the museum will rotate and change exhibits.
