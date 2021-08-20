The number of children age 12 and younger who test positive for COVID-19 has quickly grown in Vigo County as the Delta variant spreads, according to the local health department.
“What we're seeing is the younger population is the least vaccinated. They can't get the vaccine if they are under age 12. So we are seeing different variants and different symptoms,” health educator Roni Elder said today.
A couple of daycares have seen cases of both COVID-19 and RSV -- a seasonal respiratory disease common in winter months – in young children, Elder said.
Statistics released Thursday for the week of Aug. 8 to Aug. 14 show 19 positive cases in children ages 0 to 9, and 26 positive cases in children ages 10 to 19. The county had 251 new cases reported that week, up from 219 reported for the week of Aug. 1-7.
The state health department reported 82 new positive cases today in Vigo County, bringing the pandemic total to 13,631, with 260 deaths.
Long-term care facilities have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases among residents, Elder said. That means workers and visitors are bringing the virus in to residents.
Union Hospital and Terre Haute Regional Hospital have also reported they are at capacity due to the new coronavirus cases coming in, she said.
Elder said the best way to slow the spread of the virus continues to be masking and vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has once again recommended masking in public as added protection even for those people who have been vaccinated.
Statewide, the Indiana Department of Health announced today that 4,120 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 817,149 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 13,797 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 from Thursday. Another 431 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,798,842 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,785,916 on Thursday. A total of 11,810,025 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. Clinics are being added regularly around the state.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
As of today, a total of 6,094,533 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,056,466 first doses and 3,038,067 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.