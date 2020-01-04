In association with the Indiana Arts Commission, Arts Midwest on Thursday announced ten grants totaling $29,225 awarded to Indiana communities as part of the Rural Indiana Performance Fund. Two Wabash Valley school corporation projects were among recipients.
The Rural Indiana Performance Fund, a partnership between Arts Midwest and the Indiana Arts Commission, engages people in meaningful experiences with the fine arts of dance, music, theater or musical theater, and other performing arts forms throughout rural Indiana.
Local grant recipients were:
• Clay Community Schools, Clay County, $3,000. Musician Paul Sperrazza will travel to Brazil, Indiana, to work with middle school and high school choral students. This grant will give students a chance to be on stage with a world-renowned contemporary a cappella performer.
• Southwest School Corporation, Sullivan County, $3,000. This grant will bring in the IU Singing Hoosiers’ director and choreographer and a sign language interpreter to teach a song to Sullivan High School’s Golden Arrow Singers. The Golden Arrow Singers will then perform in elementary and middle schools to provide cross curricular teaching of music and American Sign Language.
