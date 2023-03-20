Arts Illiana's 20th TableScapes fundraising event will be March 24 and 25 at the ISU Sycamore Banquet Center.
Table designs created by regional organizations, businesses, and individuals will be featured, along with a silent auction that includes artwork from regional artists and themed basket creations comprised of an array of donated items and experiences from across the Wabash Valley.
TableScapes offers several ways to experience the creatively designed tables and the silent auction.
Daily viewing of tables and auction are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission is $5 to view and vote for your favorite table and to bid on silent auction items.
It is not necessary to be present on Saturday evening when the bidding closes to win. All silent auction items are online at BetterUnite.com/Tablescapes2023 and bidding takes place there. The public may preview the silent auction online and monitor bids accordingly.
Raffle tickets are available at the event both days and can also be purchased online.
"Celebration of Design” is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 24. Admission is $25 and guests will enjoy cash bar, hors d'oeuvres and live entertainment by Brent McPike and Solly Burton.
This is the evening dedicated to the table designers who will be there to talk with guests. Tickets may be purchased online at BetterUnite.com/Tablescapes2023 or at the door that evening.
“Dinner at the Scapes” will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 25. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 pm with dinner following. Live entertainment will be by the jazz trio of Erin Mutchler, John Ford, and David Poor. Kevin Orpurt of WTHI will serve as emcee for the evening.Silent auction bidding will continue, closing at 8 p.m.
A panel of judges will view the tables on Friday evening, and results of the TableScape design winners will be announced at dinner on Saturday.
Funds raised through TableScapes benefit Arts Illiana’s programs, services, and gallery. The HomeTown Savings Bank is the presenting sponsor.
Free parking for the event is in the lot at the southwest corner of Chestnut and Fifth streets. Call 812-235-5007 with questions or for additional information.
