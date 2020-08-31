Arts Illiana virtual opening of 'Desiderata' exhibition is Friday

Arts Illiana will open a new exhibition entitled “Desiderata” on Friday (Sept. 4).
The opening will be a Facebook Live virtual tour led by Michael Tingley, gallery director. The Facebook Live event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Following that opening, Arts Illiana Gallery will open its doors for the first time since closing in March. New gallery hours will be Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Patrons may also visit the gallery on Saturdays by appointment only. Saturday appointments must be arranged through the gallery director by emailing artsillianagallery@gmail.com. Arts Illiana asks that those visiting the gallery please wear face masks.
The new exhibit was inspired by the Max Ehrmann poem 'Desiderata', as well as by the definition of desiderata, "that which is desired," according to Tingley. It attracted over a hundred entries.
Guest Curator Shelly Wyn-De-Bank from the United Kingdom selected nearly 70 works of art from several states and Canada and sent her art to be displayed in the North Gallery.
Wyn-De-Bank uses many different methods and materials to express her concerns, from drawing and painting to collage and printmaking. Some of the work in this show have been produced over many years but have links to one another with reoccurring themes.
Her work has been exhibited throughout various galleries in London, as well as many other locations across the UK and Europe Her work is held in many private and corporate collections, including the University of London’s Art Collection.
Arts Illiana is located at 23 North Sixth Street in Terre Haute. Arts Illiana is the Arts Council of the Wabash Valley and a Regional Arts Partner with the Indiana Arts Commission.
