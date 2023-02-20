Arts Illiana, in partnership with the Vigo County Public Library, will present “Intentionally Black—Immersion of the Arts” on 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Arts Illiana Gallery.
The event will begin with a reception featuring wine and hors d’oeuvres, following performances from Terre Haute poets Bryan Lipkins and Valerie A. Hart-Craig and visual artists Jerome Goff and Michele Shauntee-Reeder, according to a press release. Background music for the evening will be from Black jazz artists who were instrumental in creating soundtrack for Black empowerment and advancement.
The evening was conceived and developed by Arts Illiana board member, Kimberly McMurray and represents a collaboration with Indiana State University’s “Public Blackness” exhibition and programming taking place during February. She will also serve as the emcee for the evening.
Goff is a multi-talented artist who received his Bachelor of Studio Art from Kentucky State University and a master of science in digital marketing from Full Sail University. He is known for his vibrant murals and has participated in the Harlem Fine Arts Show, the largest traveling Black art show, the release said.
Hart-Craig is a community activist, poet and motivational speaker. She serves as the assistant director of the Charles E. Brown African American Cultural Center, board president of the Harrison Township Trustee’s office and environmental climate justice chair for the Greater Terre Haute NAACP.
Lipkins is a local poet and published author. His books are entitled Poetic Language and Organized Chaos. He’s been writing since the young age of 10, but as a teenager started his focus in the area of poetry. He’s been a resident of the Terre Haute area for 27 years where he resides with his wife and their two children.
Shauntee-Reeder was born and raised in Terre Haute, where she is active in her community. She displays her talents through many mediums. She has illustrated a children’s book called “What They Don’t Tell Children About Money.” She is also a co-author of a book titled, “A Single Mother’s Story.”
Arts Illiana is located at 23 N. Sixth Street in downtown Terre Haute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.