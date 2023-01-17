Arts Illiana will host the opening of its “Spaces & Places, Oh My…” exhibition beginning at 5 p.m. Jan. 20.
Awards for best 2-D and 3-D work will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. The reception is free and open to the public.
Following the opening night, the gallery will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show will be on view from Jan. 20 through April 7.
Gallery director, Cassandra Cook, said, “The exhibition theme comes from the idea or concept of how we see things. When entering different surroundings, do we view with an abstract eye, (Spaces) or do we view with more of a realistic eye, (Places?) Or, perhaps, we see both and combine the two, resulting in the (Oh My…)”
The exhibition was open to North American artists. Guest juror Jamie Nichols selected 58 pieces out of 89 submitted. Art work in the exhibition comes from Bloomington, Brazil, Evansville, Franklin, Kokomo, Mecca, Seelyville, Shelburn and Terre Haute, in Indiana and includes work from Texas.
Nichols is an Indiana native who discovered a love for photography as a teenager. She earned her bachelor’s degree in studio art from Indiana State University, and later returned to earn her Master of Fine Arts in photography. Her work will be on exhibit in the North Gallery during the run of “Spaces & Places, Oh My…”
Arts Illiana is located at 23 North Sixth Street in Terre Haute. Arts Illiana is the Arts Council of the Wabash Valley and a Regional Arts Partner with the Indiana Arts Commission. Funding for this exhibition comes in part, from a grant through the Indiana Arts Commission.
