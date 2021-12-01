Arts Illiana to host activist, poet reading Friday

The voice of a life-long activist and poet will resonate in downtown Terre Haute.
Thomas G. Morgan, local author and 2020 regional nominee for Indiana Arts Commission’s poet laureate, will be holding a reading at Arts Illiana at 6 p.m. Friday as part of the annual Miracle on 7th Street celebration.
Morgan, author of books such as “Glimpses” and “Shotgun Preacher,” is a Terre Haute native, self-proclaimed “warrior poet,” and life-long civil rights and social justice activist. His next book, titled “The Spiral Code,” is due to be published in the spring of 2022. Morgan himself describes it as “a convergent grace of conscience and consciousness,” and “the sound of social justice linking beauty within the spiritual strength of moral order.”
Morgan spent his youth as a devoted social justice activist, and in his time as a student at Indiana University he was arrested and faced jail time for assisting striking miners, protesting the Vietnam War, and protesting the treatment of African American citizens in the United States. According to the ACLU, Morgan and his peers at IU were the first students in America who faced real prison time for being vocal about their beliefs in this way.
When asked, Morgan has said that the ultimate purpose behind his writing aligns with a belief of German philosopher Martin Heidegger – “human survival requires us to dwell poetically.” This is also reflected in his upcoming book in which he states, “Poetry portrays and sometimes predicts the emotional field where thought and action occur.” To this day, Morgan uses his writing to “continue the resistance” he performed in his youth.
Accompanying the reading will be the continuation of the Small Art exhibition, which runs through Dec. 23.
“I’m excited to see the post-pandemic gallery experience progressing,” said gallery director Cassandra Cook. “And what better way to continue this than with a live reading from Thomas G. Morgan, with his favorite music compositions accompanying him on vinyl.”
The reading will be hosted at Arts Illiana, 23 N. Sixth St. This event is free and light refreshments will be provided.
