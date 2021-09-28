Arts Illiana Inc. in Terre Haute will open its annual small art exhibition on Friday, Oct. 1, coordinated by Cassandra Cook, its new gallery director.
The gallery, at 23 N. Sixth St., will be open for viewing from 6 to 9 p.m. Face masks will be required.
The small art exhibition call was open only to artists living in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties in Indiana and Edgar and Clarke counties in Illinois. Artists could submit up to five pieces with the entry fee waived.
Guest curator Ian Carey selected 90 pieces from 46 artists to be included in the exhibition. "First, I would like to thank all artists who submitted to the show and commend them for their hard work and creativity, Carey said. "Second, I wanted my choices to celebrate the tremendous talent that lives in Terre Haute and the surrounding communities in my selections. Third, I was amazed at the different approaches and experimentation that I saw from each artist chosen.”
The small art works include a variety of mediums ranging from digital photography to analog, drawing, pen, ink, oil and acrylic paintings, glasswork, ceramics, and collage. The small art exhibition is always a favorite and a great opportunity to purchase original and unique holiday gifts. The “small” aspect of the art is the requirement that all works entered in the show must measure no more than 12” by 12” (or 12” x 12” x 12” for the 3D pieces.)
Carey’s work will be featured in the north gallery for the run of small art. He is the Permanent Collections Curator at Indiana State University.
Cook began her gallery duties with the small art exhibition and looks forward to working with artists and continuing the quality art exhibitions the public has enjoyed in the Arts Illiana gallery. Following the small art show, Cook looks forward to the popular Crow Show exhibition. Cook earned her bachelor of fine arts from Indiana State University in 2016 with concentration in photography and painting and minor in art history. She received her master of fine art; visual studies focus on photography and painting and video installation from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.
After the small art opening night, the gallery will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Arts Illiana is the Arts Council of the Wabash Valley and a Regional Arts Partner with the Indiana Arts Commission.
