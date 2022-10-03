Arts Illiana will open its annual small art exhibition this week.
The gallery will be open to the public 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Light refreshments will be provided. Following the opening night, the gallery will be open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The small art exhibition is open only to artists living in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties in Indiana and Edgar and Clark counties in Illinois. Artists may submit up to five pieces and the entry fee is waived. The 2022 exhibition marks the seventh anniversary of this annual show.
Guest juror Tyler Brown selected 110 pieces from 49 artists to be included in the exhibition. The “small” aspect of the art is the requirement that all works entered in the show must measure no more than 12” by 12” (or 12” x 12” x 12” for the 3D pieces.) All work in the exhibition is for sale.
Brown attended Indiana State University and graduated with a bachelor of science with a concentration in graphic design, focusing on branding, logo design and package design in that field.
Gallery Director Cassandra Cook will celebrate her first-year anniversary with Arts Illiana with the opening of small art 2022.
Cook announced in a press release that along with Brown’s art in the North Gallery, she is introducing the “small art boutique” a collection of items from regional artists and makers that will provide visitors to the gallery the opportunity to “shop local and shop small.”
The small art boutique will be open beginning Oct. 7 and will remain open through the run of the exhibition, which will close Jan. 20, 2023. Boutique hours are the same as gallery hours.
Arts Illiana is located at 23 North Sixth Street in Terre Haute. Arts Illiana is the Arts Council of the Wabash Valley and a Regional Arts Partner with the Indiana Arts Commission.
