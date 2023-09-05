Artists from Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties in Indiana and Clarke and Edgar counties in Illinois are invited to enter Arts Illiana’s “small art 2023” exhibition. This annual show recognizes and celebrates the work of artists living and working in the region. Artists may submit up to five pieces of art with no entry fee.
The deadline to enter 11:59 p.m. Oct. 6. “small art 2023” will open with a reception on the evening of Oct. 20.
To access "small art 2023" prospectus and to enter artwork, go to artsilliana.com/entrythingy.
Artists Susan and Michael Tingley will be the guest jurors for the exhibition.
Any questions should be directed to info@artsilliana.org or call Arts Illiana at 812-235-5007.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.