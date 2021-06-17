Arts Illiana announces 2021 TableScapes fundraiser

“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade” is the theme of the Arts Illiana Board of Directors’ tablescape design this year and represents the process of planning the organization’s nineteenth TableScapes annual fundraising event.
Sandy Mutchler, Arts Illiana board president and TableScapes 2021 chair, said, “Planning for TableScapes 2021 began in November 2020, when the Pandemic was in full swing. "We came to consensus that to be safe, a virtual format would be best. When vaccinations became available and re-openings were increasing, the decision was made to opt for a hybrid approach," she said.
The public will be able to visit the Arts Illiana Gallery at 23 North Sixth Street for the daily viewing of the “mini” version of tablescape designs. Sixteen tables for two have been creatively designed by organizations for this year’s event. Beginning June 21, the public can view the tables in person to vote for their favorite design.
Tickets for the daily viewings are $5 at the door. The ticket provides one vote for table design and a bidding number for the silent auction. The tables will also be available online for viewing and voting beginning June 21.
Silent auction baskets and art will be on view for bidding in the Arts Illiana gallery and open to the public along with the tables June 21-26. Hours Monday, June 21, through Thursday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26, hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also, on view in the gallery will be the sterling silver and 18K yellow gold diamond bracelet by Effy provided by Ross Elliott Jewelers as the TableScapes 2021 raffle item.
All silent auction items are now on the auction site for bidding and raffle jewelry ticket purchases. Visit www.betterunite.com/tablescapes2021.
TableScapes 2021 will culminate with a Facebook Live event at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27. The emcee will be Casey Chatham, Arts Illiana board member and the event will include performances by local vocalist, Tracy Richardson. Table design winners will be announced, as will the raffle winner. Artist Charles Wagoner designed and created the TableScapes 2021 ceramic award plates that will be presented to the table winners.
TableScapes 2021 is presented by Terre Haute Savings Bank.
