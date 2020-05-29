Arts organizations and providers can now apply for Terre Haute arts project grant funding.
Nonprofits with quality arts projects may apply. The project grants are designed to support organizations in the provision of programming to reach a broad cross section of Terre Haute, and to encourage projects that enhance artistic/cultural life and/or economic growth and development in the city of Terre Haute.
The deadline for applications is June 26.
“The arts are an important asset and contribute to the overall livability of our city,” said Mayor Duke Bennett in a press release. “Terre Haute has a rich history of arts and culture and providing this funding has proven to be a significant way to help ensure that arts programs and activities continue to enhance our citizens’ lives.”
The arts project should take place between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. Nonprofit organizations without tax-exempt status may utilize a fiscal agent to apply.
Guidelines and applications are available at artsilliana.org. Click on the City of Terre Haute Grant link. For more information, contact Sherri Wright, grants administrator, at 812-235-5007 or at sherri@artsilliana.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.