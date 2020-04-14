Arts feeling the impacts of COVID-19

With museums closed, and performing arts canceled or postponed, the Wabash Valley arts community has not been spared the negative impact of COVID-19.

People can't go to the Swope or experience the Vigo County History Center. The Terre Haute Symphony had to cancel its annual children’s concert for fourth-graders. The show could not go on for a Community Theatre production set to start late last month.

“It’s pretty crushing to everyone,” said Sherri Wright, associate director of Arts Illiana. “It’s economically devastating ... and it’s putting our people’s creative life on hold. That’s really difficult.”

Arts Illiana and the Wabash Valley Arts Guild had planned an arts festival downtown in June, but that’s been canceled as well.

Even if the pandemic’s full impact had slowed by June, the arts organizations realized “how gun-shy people will be to gather in public groups for quite some time,” Wright said.

What the arts community faces is no more difficult than what any other group or business faces, “but it’s still equally as devastating,” Wright said.

Most arts events scheduled for April and May have had to be canceled or postponed indefinitely.

“That is really sad. If I dwell on it too much, I get emotional about it. You have to be positive and optimistic and say, we'll get through this and we'll continue to do what we do,” she said.

Arts Illiana is “doing the best we can virtually to post good news and arts items on our Facebook page,” she said. Its Crow Show is on its website. A few arts events have taken place in a somewhat different format using online streaming, Zoom or other means.

Recently, a grant-funded project at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College could not take place on campus, but part of it did take place virtually.

The college’s music program had planned to bring in professional singers as part of a choral music project, which tied in with Women's History Month. Instead, a workshop took place online.

Wright also is involved in Community Theatre, which had a production — Murder Room — ready to open March 27. Those involved had been in rehearsal almost eight weeks. It’s postponed, but when the show can go on is unclear.

Every time a Community Theatre or a community organization has to cancel an event with ticket sales, “that’s money that didn't come in to help pay for everything they do,” Wright said.

David Bowden, conductor and artistic director of the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra, said that COVID-19 restrictions mean “we can’t do concerts, and our primary function is concerts.”

“The hardest thing for me is that we're not able to do our Adventures in Music, the annual children's concert” for all Vigo County School Corp. fourth-graders as well as students from other schools and districts.

Instead, next year, the Terre Haute Symphony will do two concerts — one for fourth-graders and another for all the fifth-graders who missed out this year.

“We’ll still be able to touch all those lives,” he said.

A third concert will be offered for other student groups.

The symphony rescheduled its April 4 Classical Mystery Tour concert to Aug. 29, but it had to cancel its May concert.

There will be a financial impact. “If we have to cancel, then we can ask people if they are willing to donate their cost of a ticket to us,” or the symphony can potentially offer credit for a future concert, Bowden said.

“Fortunately over the past several years, with strong support from our community, we've been able to build up a little bit of reserve we believe will help carry us through this,” he said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

In recent years, he's seen a groundswell of support for the symphony “to make sure it remains a viable part of our cultural life ... I’ve been very touched by that.”

If funds are available through the federal stimulus bill, the Terre Haute Symphony would apply, he said.

Fred Nation, executive director of Swope Art Museum, said this time of year is “very important to us.”

Two major events involving school students have been canceled, including the student art show and the annual fifth-grade school tours.

“Those are big losses,” he said. Many who visit in future years credit that fifth-grade Swope tour with introducing them to the art treasures the museum houses.

The Swope has been using other tools, including Valley Viewer and Facebook, to highlight artwork. It will be using Facebook to post student art show winners and other student entries.

"It's really tough on the whole arts community,” Nation said.

Whereas some of the other museums, including the Children’s Museum and History Center, receive admission fees, the Swope does not charge admission, something required by Sheldon Swope as part of the trust he established.

“That has made us more dependent on other kinds of fundraising,” Nation said.

The Swope had to cancel its annual Marilyn Pendergast spring dinner, scheduled for early May. It’s a major fundraiser for the museum.

Fortunately, the Swope was able to carry out another major fundraiser, a Mardi Gras event, before COVID-19 began to take its toll, Nation said.

“It will be difficult to replace the spring dinner money,” he said.

The Swope is reluctant to make funding appeals right now “because there are so many human service needs .... that’s where people ought to give,” Nation said.

Wabash Valley Art Spaces also has been impacted, with both spring fundraisers postponed. “We are hoping to hold them later, but we’re not yet sure. It depends on how long this goes on, and some other factors,” said Mary Kramer, Art Spaces executive director.

There could be delays in some projects, “especially on those for which we are still in fundraising mode,” she said.

“Like everyone, we do not know the long-term impact of this on our organization. Since we rely on grants and sponsorships and contributions, it is too soon to tell how the economic situation [nationally and worldwide] will affect us long-term,” Kramer said.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.