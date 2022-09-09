Arts & Crafts Brew-off set for Sept. 16

Wabash Valley Art Spaces Inc. will host the 2022 Arts & Crafts Brew-Off presented by Viribus Wealth Management, celebrating the art of beer making, from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 16 at The Red Barn at Sycamore Farm, 5001 E. Poplar St.
The Brew-Off will feature regional home brewers in a tasting competition for non-commercial brewing.
Included with the price of admission, guests can taste home-brewed beers from brewers from around the Wabash Valley, regional craft beers from Sun King Brewery, Centerpoint Brewing Company, Afterburner Brewing Company, Terre Haute Brewing Company, wine from Sycamore Winery, and enjoy savory food from Edibles Catering. They also will receive a commemorative tasting glass.
“The Arts & Crafts Brew-off is a wonderful way to celebrate local brewers,” said Art Spaces executive director Allyson Midgley, “and a great way to pair their impressive craft with the arts. Art Spaces is grateful for the enthusiasm and support demonstrated at past Brew-Off events by the brewers and those who attended. We are delighted to offer the event again this year after being unable to do so the last two years.”
According to a press release, “The objective of the brew-off competition is twofold — support the mission of Art Spaces, and celebrate the ancient art of beer making. Terre Haute is home to a burgeoning craft brew culture, and the Arts & Crafts Brew-Off seeks to bring the community closer together, educate guests about home brewing and provide a way for local home brewers to be recognized for their craft.”
Advance sale tickets are $35 and can be purchased at wabashvalleyartspaces.com.
The event is sponsored in part by Viribus Wealth Management, Sackrider & Company, Inc., Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, RJL Solutions, S&T Fulfillment, Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, Xenia Development, RAMBER – Ross & Amber Cadick, For You Brewing Supplies, Morris Trucking, Glas-Col & Sycamore Engineering. With Brewery partners: Sun King Brewing, Centerpoint Brewing Company, Afterburner Brewing Company, and Terre Haute Brewing Company.
For more event details, visit wabashvalleyartspaces.com or call 812-235-2801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.