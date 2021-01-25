The Indiana Arts Commission is accepting applications for 2022 Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grants.
Applications for both programs are due March 4, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. through the IAC’s online grant system. The grant cycle is July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
Grant workshops this year will be hosted at the state level by the Regional Arts Partner representatives. These free workshops will be virtual, conducted through Zoom.
All times listed for workshops are Eastern Standard Time. Registration links are available online at www.artsilliana.org.
The dates and times for the information workshops are:
• Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at 2 p.m.: Arts Project Support workshop
• Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at 2 p.m.: Arts Organization Support workshop
Organizations planning to apply for Arts Organization Support or Arts Project Support grants may contact Sherri Wright, associate director of Arts Illiana, at sherri@artsilliana.org or 812-235-5007.
Arts Illiana is the regional arts partner for the IAC serving these counties: Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo.
